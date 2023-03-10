Woah! Kumar Sanu finally talks about his alleged rivalry with Udit Narayan

Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular and versatile playback singers in Bollywood. In his career spanning several decades, Sanu has lent his voice to various different languages. In an interview, Sanu opened up about his reported rivalry with singer Udit Narayan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 01:00
movie_image: 
KUMAR SANU

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular and versatile playback singers in Bollywood. In his career spanning several decades, Sanu has lent his voice to various different languages. 

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

In an interview, Sanu opened up about his reported rivalry with singer Udit Narayan. He also touched upon his friendship with Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam.

The veteran singer Kumar Sanu talked about his friendship with other singers in the industry. He said that Alka Yagnik is his close friend as they have worked together extensively. 

The singer also mentioned that Sonu Nigam, Sadhna Sargam, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Krishnamoorthy as well as Shaan are also his friends. 

Talking about Udit Narayan, he said: "Udit ke saath bhi boht kam kam dosti hai kyunki uske saath thoda sa...aisa hota rehta tha uss samay. Wo zyada karke karta tha main nahi. Lekin accha hai, baat karne me maza aata tha. (I have little friendship with Udit because with him it was....a bit of a rivalry. He would do it more than me. But he is nice and it was always fun to talk to him.)"

Also known as the King of Melody, Kumar Sanu is one of the most successful playback singers from the 1990s. Apart from Hindi, he has sung in many Indian languages including Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Tamil and Telugu etc. 

Between 1991 to 1995, he won five consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, creating a world record. He also holds the world record for the maximum number of songs recorded in one day. In 2009, he was bestowed with Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Also read - Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’

Udit Narayan, on the other hand, has also enjoyed a long career and several Filmfare wins. Both singers have worked with a variety of music composers in Bollywood.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

Kumar Sanu Udit Narayan Alka Yagnik Sonu Nigam sadhna sargam Anuradha Paudwal Kavita Krishnamoorthy Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 01:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! A treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, details on Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 revealed
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has unleashed Salmania once again with the announcement video of Tiger 3. This time, we have an...
Woah! Kumar Sanu finally talks about his alleged rivalry with Udit Narayan
MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular and versatile playback singers in Bollywood. In his career spanning...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan, the only actor to deliver 2 all-time-grossers in a single year after Raj Kapoor
MUMBAI: On 29th September, 2023, at almost noon, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring...
Wow! Robert Downy Jr opens up on what his younger self would think of his success
MUMBAI: Witty, talented, handsome, funny... we will run out of adjectives to describe actor Robert Downey Jr. In fact,...
Woah! Jennifer Aniston revealed how she felt about David Schwimmer during the filming of Friends, 'at some point...'
MUMBAI: The chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on Friends convinced audiences that they were a real...
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
MUMBAI: The competent Deols have set the big screen on fire every time they come up there. Be it veteran actor...
Recent Stories
PATHAAN
Wow! A treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, details on Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 revealed
Latest Video
Related Stories
PATHAAN
Wow! A treat for Shah Rukh Khan fans, details on Pathaan’s cameo in Tiger 3 revealed
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan, the only actor to deliver 2 all-time-grossers in a single year after Raj Kapoor
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
Pulkit
Woah! Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat reveals about sensing the romance brewing between co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, '... we all knew'
Nam
Woah! Check out the upcoming K-dramas releasing this October
Brad
Woah! Netizens have a series of reactions under Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photodump, take a look