OMG! Zeenat Aman recalls how scandalous headlines caused her anxiety; Called it ‘public humiliation'

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has recently made her Instagram debut, frequently shares amusing anecdotes and vintage photos with her followers. Zeenat shared images of magazine covers with "scandalous headlines" and herself on them in her most recent post. Zeenat added that no one used to check rumors back then, so seeing stuff like that about herself made her anxious.

Zeenat wrote that she shared the images, “If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered!”

She further added, “There was a time that I subscribed to glossies and tabloids, but that passed very quickly. I could not relate at all to the person they presented me as. The headlines would be adulatory one day and vicious the very next. There was little by way of fact-checking, and no remorse for errors made. When they got the story right – it was usually a colossal breach of privacy. When they got it wrong – those blatant lies would be taken as the gospel. These “scandals” took their toll. It was its own form of public humiliation, and I remember the anxiety, outrage, and grief that came with these.”

Zeenat Aman went on to say that she eventually came to the realization that she could not alter the perception that they wanted to have of her. When she approached an editor over a harmful story, the editor offered justifications rather than expressing regret. Zeenat made the decision not to take it personally and realized that, despite the fact that it was rude, their primary objective was to sell magazines.

She concluded, “All this is just to say – people will always find a reason to talk, and so it’s probably best not to allow their opinion or perception to define your life. You can do that for yourself.”

Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Heera Panna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer, Shalimar, and Don are just a few of the movies in which Zeenat has appeared.

