Oops! #BoycottAliaBhatt trends as netizens slam the actress for allegedly targeting men in Darlings, see reactions

MUMBAI: These days, Alia Bhatt is busy using the media to promote her next Netflix movie Darlings. Along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, she plays Badrunissa Shaikh, a victim of domestic abuse, in the movie. The hashtag #BoycottAliaBhatt began trending on Twitter just one day before the movie was made available on the OTT platform.

Nowadays, it's usual for internet users to disagree with celebrities' views on particular subjects. Many people think that the actress' most recent work is a plot that supports domestic violence against men.

In the movie Darlings, Vijay plays Hamza Shaikh, Badru's husband, who beats her until she decides to exact revenge by kidnapping and torturing him in the home where they both reside. However, this did no go well with the netizens who trolled the makers for framing men.

One user commented, “Believe all victims, regardless of gender. #BanDarlings #boycottAliaBhatt”, while another wrote, “#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men. Imagine if the genders were reversed!” The third Twitterati commented, “#BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottDarlings Alia is a misandry queen who promotes domestic violence on men.”

The teaser depicts Alia's character bashing her husband with a pan, dumping water on his face, submerging his face in a tank of water , and constantly planning to treat him "exactly as he treated her" rather than killing him.

Darlings features Alia as the star and was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie, which was made by Jasmeet K. Reen, will debut on Netflix on August 5.

