Oops! Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi denies involvement in death threat letter case of THIS popular actor

Lawrence Bishnoi, culprit behind Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, is under police interrogation in connection with his involvement in Salman Khan’s death threat letter case

 

MUMBAI: After Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his involvement in the case. Lawrence who is currently behind the bars was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the death threat letter sent to Salman and his dad.

Lawrence is also being investigated for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was killed on May 29th on the streets of Punjab. He was driving his jeep alone without any security guards.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Exclusive! Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to grace the upcoming season of the show ?

According to Delhi Police, the gangster also said that he has no hand in the case. Bishnoi is being questioned because he had threatened Salman back in 2018. During the shooting of 'Race 3', he had said that he will murder Salman in Jodhpur.

Also Read: Amazing! Salman Khan starrer THIS movie gets a new name, deets inside

The letter was found on Bandra Bandstand outside Galaxy Apartment. Salim Khan goes there for his walk sessions. On Monday, Maharashtra Home Department strengthened Salman and his father's security. The Mumbai Police also recorded their statements in the case.

Meanwhile, Salman jetted off to Hyderabad on Monday after recording his statement. He will be shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

