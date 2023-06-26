Oops! Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Fighter leaves netizens unimpressed; they call it “Top Gun Copy’

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has worked hard to be where he is today. Right from his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has had an unbelievable screen presence that is hard to miss even today. With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.

His latest movie Fighter has been in the news for all the right reasons…until now. The actor shared its first look and many realized that it is identical to a well known Hollywood movie poster Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. He captioned the post, “4h

#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter”

One netizen wrote, “Top Gun copy typical Bollywood behavior”, another wrote, “Top Gun ki copy mat karna” another commented, “Why it seems like #maverick”

There were those who also were excited for Hrithik. One wrote, “Looking forward” another wrote, “You are our #Fighter...You are our #Strength...Act, our Hero!” one wrote, “Hottest Pilot On-Screen”

Credit-HindustanTimes

