Oops! Hrithik Roshan’s first look from Fighter leaves netizens unimpressed; they call it “Top Gun Copy’

His latest movie Fighter has been in the news for all the right reasons…until now.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 19:50
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has worked hard to be where he is today. Right from his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik has had an unbelievable screen presence that is hard to miss even today. With every film, Hrithik has gotten better and better and carved a niche for himself first as a romantic hero then as an action star.

Also Read-What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

His latest movie Fighter has been in the news for all the right reasons…until now. The actor shared its first look and many realized that it is identical to a well known Hollywood movie poster Top Gun starring Tom Cruise.

#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter”

One netizen wrote, “Top Gun copy typical Bollywood behavior”, another wrote, “Top Gun ki copy mat karna” another commented, “Why it seems like #maverick”

There were those who also were excited for Hrithik. One wrote, “Looking forward” another wrote, “You are our #Fighter...You are our #Strength...Act, our Hero!” one wrote, “Hottest Pilot On-Screen”

Also Read-Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot this year?

What are your thoughts on the poster of Fighter? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 19:50

