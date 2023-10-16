Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch

Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer ‘s show experienced a technical glitch that literally made the music stop for a bit as she performed in front a crowd of 20,000 fans at the O2 Arena.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:35
movie_image: 
MADONNA

MUMBAI :Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer ‘s show experienced a technical glitch that literally made the music stop for a bit as she performed in front a crowd of 20,000 fans at the O2 Arena. The problem happened four songs into the show and the talented songwriter seemed a bit annoyed when she addressed the issue and apologized to the fans, in a video that can be seen here.

Also read - Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more

“This is exactly what you don’t want to happen on your opening night,” she told the crowd before she started telling stories about her childhood while the glitch was being resolved. After the music came back, she went on to continue the epic concert, which featured some of her biggest hits. They included “Get Into the Groove,” “Holiday,” “Live to Tell,” “Bad Girl,” “Erotica,” “Blond Ambition,” “Justify My Love,” “Vogue,” “Don’t Tell Me,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Ray of Light,” “Hung Up,” oh, and “Like a Prayer.”

During Madonna’s show, she rocked various sexy outfits and even brought out her daughters Lourdes, 27, and Mercy, 17, at one point. The girls danced as their mom performed “Vogue” and looked like they were having a great time. Madonna also had talented and sexy backup singers join her on stage.

Madonna’s London show comes after she was forced to postpone her Celebration tour for months due to having a bacterial infection back in June. She plans on performing in a total of 78 shows across 15 countries and Lourdes and Mercy may be only two of many guests. The A League of Their Own star reportedly would love to have Britney Spears make an appearance during the tour.

Also read - Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency

An insider said Madonna “particularly” wants to mark the 20th anniversary of her and Britney’s hit collab “Me Against The Music,” originally released back in October of 2003. “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” a source told Page Six in August. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hollywood Life 
 

Madonna London England get into the groove holiday live to tell Bad Girl erotica blond ambition justify my love Vogue don't tell me Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
MUMBAI :Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and...
Bigg Boss 17: Who is Arun Srikanth Mashettey? The Hyderabadi Gamer and Youtuber who is the focus of the first fight in season 17! Read to know more!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 17, has begun with a bang and fans of the show are excited to get to watch yet another buzz-worthy...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobale have an argument for this reason
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.Ankita...
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MUMBAI :Nita Ambani recently hosted the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai and many Hindi film stars were spotted attending the...
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch
MUMBAI :Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer...
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
MUMBAI :Amitabh Bachchan became 81 years old, and to commemorate the occasion, he made sure to address the adoring...
Recent Stories
DRAKE WITH HIS SON
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
Latest Video
Related Stories
DRAKE WITH HIS SON
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
Amitabh Bachchan
Heart-warming! Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt blog on receiving love and blessings from fans; Says ‘All are my reason to survive & work’
Anushka Sharma
Really! Fans convinced about Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy after her video with hubby Virat Kohli goes viral, check it out
CHRIS FOX - JOHNIE MARAIST
Woah! Love Is Blind fame Chris Fox admits cheating on Johnie Maraist, read more
PIPER LAURIE
Oh No! Alia Bhatt sleeping, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his phone, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan the dreamer at IOC; Internet buzzes as memes and videos go viral