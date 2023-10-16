Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch

MUMBAI :Madonna, 65, kicked off her Celebration tour in London, England this week but it didn’t go smoothly. The singer ‘s show experienced a technical glitch that literally made the music stop for a bit as she performed in front a crowd of 20,000 fans at the O2 Arena. The problem happened four songs into the show and the talented songwriter seemed a bit annoyed when she addressed the issue and apologized to the fans, in a video that can be seen here.

“This is exactly what you don’t want to happen on your opening night,” she told the crowd before she started telling stories about her childhood while the glitch was being resolved. After the music came back, she went on to continue the epic concert, which featured some of her biggest hits. They included “Get Into the Groove,” “Holiday,” “Live to Tell,” “Bad Girl,” “Erotica,” “Blond Ambition,” “Justify My Love,” “Vogue,” “Don’t Tell Me,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Ray of Light,” “Hung Up,” oh, and “Like a Prayer.”

During Madonna’s show, she rocked various sexy outfits and even brought out her daughters Lourdes, 27, and Mercy, 17, at one point. The girls danced as their mom performed “Vogue” and looked like they were having a great time. Madonna also had talented and sexy backup singers join her on stage.

Madonna’s London show comes after she was forced to postpone her Celebration tour for months due to having a bacterial infection back in June. She plans on performing in a total of 78 shows across 15 countries and Lourdes and Mercy may be only two of many guests. The A League of Their Own star reportedly would love to have Britney Spears make an appearance during the tour.

An insider said Madonna “particularly” wants to mark the 20th anniversary of her and Britney’s hit collab “Me Against The Music,” originally released back in October of 2003. “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” a source told Page Six in August. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

