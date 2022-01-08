Oops! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at the airport together, netizens trolled them massively for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the soft targets for the trolls. The couple gets trolled for anything and everything. This time they maintained a distance between each other and didn't behave like a couple walking hand in hand anymore.

Arjun and Malaika got badly trolled for waking separately as they were curious to know if there was a fight between and later, the couple got body shamed as they mocked Arjun for gaining weight again and Malaika was picked for her height as she skipped her high heels.

Also Read: Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets trolled for this action; netizens say ‘Do not copy Dance icon Allu Arjun’

Arjun has been working immensely hard to maintain a fit body by fighting all the challenges that he faces on his journey of weight loss even today. The Kapoor boy left his fans impressed with his look in Ek Villian Returns and received a lot of appreciation for his HOT BOD transformation.

Also Read: Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets trolled for this action; netizens say ‘Do not copy Dance icon Allu Arjun’

Just recently the lovebirds made an appearance at Manish Malhotra's fashion week event and made heads turn with their style. But what grabbed my attention was how Malaika turned the cheerleader for her beau Arjun Kapoor who walked the ramp. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for more than 4 years now and the couple will soon reportedly get married too. However, till now, there is no official statement from the lovebirds on their marriage.

Credit: DNA