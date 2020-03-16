Shocking! Arjun Kapoor gets trolled for this action; netizens say ‘Do not copy Dance icon Allu Arjun’

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor in different movies which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

INSTA LINK HERE

Arjun Kapoor definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans not only with his upcoming movies but also with his public appearances. A particular video went viral on social media during the promotion of his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns where the actor was seen performing a dance step. This step grabbed the attention of the fans and they gave a mixed reaction to the dance video.

Check out the comments below:

ALSO READ – Superb! Arjun Kapoor opens up on working on OTT and web series, scroll down to know more

As we can see, netizens are saying that the actor Arjun Kapoor is trying to copy Allu Arjun who is known for his dance numbers. He is also getting some unhealthy comments with regards to his weight and netizens are saying that he has no talent just like Ananya Panday.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Arjun Kapoor, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police