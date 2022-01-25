Oops! Netizens compare Deepika Padukone with Urfi Javed over her red-hot attire during the ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone looked ravishing in this red cut-out dress as she stepped out for Gehraiyaan promotions. She is upping her oomph game one at a time and we are loving it. However, this did not go well with the netizens and trolled her for the same.

There have been comments that have questioned her dressing choice, to compare her with Urfi Javed. And asked why is she getting inspired by Urfi Javed. Gehraiyaan trailer was dropped on the internet a few days ago and it created a huge sensation. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry left the fans stunned and how!

One user wrote, “Deepika aur Ananya dono Urfi Jawed se inspired hai kya?”, while another wrote, “Bollywood actresses now copy Urfi style like wow”, another was quoted saying, “Her dressing sense has also flopped like her career.”

Taking a jibe at Deepika’s dress, one user wrote, “Ghatiya dress”, while another commented, “Aurat kam mard zada lag rahi hai.”

Gehraiyaan's first trailer, which was released on Thursday, offers a look at the complicated and chaotic lives of four characters, played by Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and Dhairya.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra, best known for directing the critically-acclaimed 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, which was also produced by Karan Johar through his banner Dharma Productions. Also starring actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, Gehraiyaan is scheduled to be released on February 11 on streaming service Prime Video.

Credit: BollywoodLife