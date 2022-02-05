Oops! Netizens react with memes after Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account gets restored

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi got back to her Instagram account after a few hours of deactivation. Everyone can now heave a sigh of relief as the account has been restored. There was a hacking attempt due to which the account went missing and Nora is all fit and fine.

Netizens were alarmed when out of the blue, Nora Fatehi's Instagram profile went missing. Everyone was worried about the actress and wondered what got of her Instagram handle. Finally, we have answers to that and it's none other than Nora, who split the beans on the ordeal.

Also Read: Shocking! Nora Fatehi is grabbing the attention of fans, and the reason will surely shock you

"Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly!" Nora posted in her Instagram stories. Check out Nor's

However, netizens are busy trolling those lamenting over Nora's missing account. Netizens are sharing a lot of memes on Twitter over the same.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram account deactivated

One user wrote, “#NoraFatehi got frustrated because of #KachaBadam and decided to close her #Instagram account.”, while another user wrote, “Reason behind Account Disappeared. Guru Randhawa se ladai.. Just Nibba nibbi things.”

A third user wrote, “#NoraFatehi She got upset because Michele Morrone chose Jacqueline Fernandez over her,” while the fourth user wrote, “Inko Nora fatehi ki account ki chinta hai, apne career ki nahi.”

Credit: BollywoodLife