OOPS! Netizens troll Farhan Akhtar; call him ‘male version of Alia Bhatt’; here’s why

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, who played the central role in the biographical sports drama film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is a much loved and adored celebrity.

However, he is currently garnering attention for his goof up.

The Bollywood actor on Thursday made a big mistake by wishing women’s hockey team instead of men’s hockey team. Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s glorious win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came after 41 years as they brought bronze for India by emerging victorious over the German side. The Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

The men’s hockey team had won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After Farhan’s wrong tweet, the internet got flooded with memes and trolls. Within minutes of Farhan’s tweet, he realised and deleted it instantly. However, a few netizens took the opportunity to take a screenshot of his tweet before he deleted it.

Social media users left no chance in trolling Farhan Akhtar. One of the users said, “These tweets are enough to prove that he is on high weed.” Many wrote: “Male version of Alia Bhatt”. Farhan Akhtar’s wrong tweet turned into a meme fest on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Match Bhi Dekh Liya Karo Toofan”.

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

