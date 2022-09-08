Oops! Taapsee Pannu gets into an argument with a paparazzo, says, “You will talk to me respectfully,” as she attended an event in the city

MUMBAI: Also read: Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details

Paparazzi spotting and clicking celebrities is not news to anyone these days. They come up with various celebrities being spotted in the city, and showcase their airport looks among other events. Recently, actress Taapsee Pannu found herself in a tough spot with the paparazzi.

She got into an argument with one of the paparazzi on Monday evening as she attended a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai.

The argument was reportedly about turning up late for the event. According to reports, a photographer complained that she didn’t turn up earlier and so she clarified. As Taapsee arrived at the venue, she was immediately escorted inside while the photographers kept asking her to stop for pictures.

In a video recorded, they were apparently telling her that they waited for her for two hours and she clarified that she did what she was asked to and followed the instructions. “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho?” said the actress.

Then further, she talked to one paparazzo in particular and said, “please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to.” She further added that they shall also talk to her respectfully and she would do the same as well.

Some other paparazzi tried to calm the situation and Taapsee’s co-star Pavail Gulati also came and stood behind her. She further added how if the camera was on them, they would understand her stance and went on to say, “aap hi humesha sahi hote ho, actor hi humesha galat hota hai,” after a little more discussion.

Taapsee and Pavail who were last seen together in the 2020 film Thappad, are reuniting for this project. This sci-fi thriller is to be released on the 19th of August this year.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap launch the song ‘Waqt Ke Jungle' from Dobaaraa in Mumbai; Song out now

Credits: Hindustan Times