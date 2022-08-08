Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Anurag Kashyap’s film Dobaaraa that features Pavail Gulati

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 12:39
movie_image: 
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dobaaraa, shared why she hasn’t been on the Karan Johar-hosted popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Taapsee Pannu said in jest that her s*x life is not interesting enough to be invited on Koffee With Karan.

Also Read: Hats-Off! Aryan Khan protects Shah Rukh Khan when a crazy fan tries to hold the superstar’s hand for a selfie

Taapsee Pannu is known for her quick-wit responses and this one seems to be an on-point remark as the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has so far been circling s*x talks of all topics discussed during the episodes.

During a promotional event, while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap were promoting their film Dobaaraa, Karan Johar was in the adjacent room promoting his chat show. Taking note of that, the media probed Taapsee about the reason why she hasn’t been invited to Karan’s show.

Also Read: Blast from the Past! Taapsee Pannu once admitted of experiencing paranormal activities in her hotel room

Talking about Dobaaraa, which presents a unique concept in the form of time travel, has opened at prestigious film festivals such as the London Film Festival & Fantasia Film Festival 2022.

‘Dobaaraa’ which reunites filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu after their 2018 release ‘Manmarziyaan‘, also stars Pavail Gulati. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose of Athena, is set to debut in theatres on August 19, 2022. 

Credit: koimoi

Bollywood movies Taapsee Pannu Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 Shabaash Mithu Dobaaraa Anurag Kashyap TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 12:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dobaaraa,...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Oh No! Kabir and Katha speechless with Kabir’s mother’s question
MUMBAI:Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Exclusive! Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala bags another project with DCT Movies
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Malini's devious plan gets successful; Aryan is compelled to lie about Imlie to Cheeni in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Ram to get Pihu’s DNA test
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Amazing! Priya takes charge to find out the truth, Warns Vedika
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Latest Video