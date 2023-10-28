Oops! "We do not want another remake from you Akshay Kumar" netizens react on the reports of Akshay Kumar doing another film titled 'Psycho'

There are many reports that are floating all over the internet which say that Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Psycho which will be directed by Mohit Suri, check out some of the comments from the side of the audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:14
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors in the Indian industry. Over the time with his amazing acting and his action, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the new projects of the actor

As we all know the last few releases of the actor Akshay Kumar have not been able to impress the fans and audience which also includes few remakes. Now there few reports floating all over the internet which are saying that the actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Psycho which will be directed by Mohit Suri.

 

 

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over but they are expressing disappointment too, as they are in fear that it is going to be yet another flop remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar.

Also read Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that day do not want any other remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar and they really hope that it is not the remake of American Psycho which is the classic movie. Also many people are guessing that it is coming from Mohit Suri, so it can be the part of the villain universe.

What are your views on these comments and how excited are you to see the actor in the negative character which is tentatively titled as Psycho , do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read :Hot! Sharvari Wagh is here to steal our hearts with this new hot photo shoot, check it out

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar fans AKSHAY KUMAR MOVIES Mohit Suri Ek Villain Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.As we had...
Exclusvie! Seema Pahwa is all set to share screen with Manoj Pahwa and Neha Dhupia for a ott series titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and...
Exclusvie! Manoj Pahwa to be seen in the upcoming show titled Therapy Sherapy
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular actresses of Indian Cinema. She gained global recognition with her...
Exclusvie! Gulshan Devaiah roped in for ott series titled coming from JAR pictures
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some great news from the world of entertainment,...
Recent Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukesh
Shocking! Mukesh Ambani receives death threat via Email; Reliance Industries Chairman files police complaint
Priyanka
Really! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner were each other’s ‘confidants’ before unfollowing on IG
Siddharth
Sweet! Siddharth shares a beautiful poetry for his ‘Partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, check it out
Box office
Box office! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video falls completely flat, whereas Tejas and 12th Fail gets a decent opening
Riteish Deshmukh
Cute! Riteish Deshmukh along with this his family is all prepared for Halloween, check out these cute videos that gives major couple goals
Roy Kapoor
OMG! "Even he got irritated and left her hand" netizens reacts on the viral video of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey