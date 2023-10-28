Oops! "We do not want another remake from you Akshay Kumar" netizens react on the reports of Akshay Kumar doing another film titled 'Psycho'

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors in the Indian industry. Over the time with his amazing acting and his action, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the new projects of the actor

As we all know the last few releases of the actor Akshay Kumar have not been able to impress the fans and audience which also includes few remakes. Now there few reports floating all over the internet which are saying that the actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Psycho which will be directed by Mohit Suri.

This news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience all over but they are expressing disappointment too, as they are in fear that it is going to be yet another flop remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar.

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that day do not want any other remake coming from the side of the actor Akshay Kumar and they really hope that it is not the remake of American Psycho which is the classic movie. Also many people are guessing that it is coming from Mohit Suri, so it can be the part of the villain universe.

What are your views on these comments and how excited are you to see the actor in the negative character which is tentatively titled as Psycho , do let us know in the comment section below.

