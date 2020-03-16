Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:24
movie_image: 
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir plays the role of a Laal, a specially-abled child, while Mona Singh plays his mother, who will move mountains to make sure that her son receives normal treatment from society.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Aamir plays a Sikh man, who gets deployed in the army, becomes a track star, falls in love, gets his heart brokens, and lives a life full of adventures.

Since the trailer's release, many took to social media to share their disappointment. A few people mentioned how bad Aamir's Punjabi sounded, and how he was giving the same, popped-eyes expression that he gave in a bunch of his recent films, such as PK, Dhoom 3, and 3 Idiots. Others were just unhappy about how Aamir Khan chose to make his comeback to acting after five years with a remake that seems like a ‘spoof’ of the original.

“There’s something so similar about all these roles even though they’re fundamentally different characters. I don’t know whether it’s Aamir being caricaturish or what.. but it’s getting repetitive and difficult to watch,” wrote a person on Reddit, sharing pictures of Aamir with the big eyes. “I am praying that Tom Hanks doesn’t get to watch Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer. Forrest Gump character ki itni gandi durdasha dekh kar Tom bhai suuiccide kar lenge. Overacting ki bhi ek limit hoti hai par Amir the perfectionist ki koi limit nahi (Tom would want to kill himself after seeing such a bad take on his character. There is a limit to overacting but maybe not for Aamir, the perfectionist). P.S. that cringe Punjabi accent.”

A tweet about Laal Singh Chaddha.
“After watching #LaalSinghChaddha trailer I decided to donate money to the poor and watch #ForrestGump online," read another tweet. “#LaalSinghChaddha is trashed because we're not the same gullible people we used to be in the 90s with no/delayed exposure to Hollywood movies. With the rise of English speaking middle class, Bollywood's reputation of a copycat is getting stronger day by day,” commented another.

Have a look.

 

Aamir and Advait Chandan have reunited for Laal Singh Chadda following their collaboration in Secret Superstar.

Meanwhile, the songs from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have taken over the hearts and souls of fans. Both ‘Kahani’ and ‘Main Ki Karan?’ have become popular and the most played songs in India.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times
    
    

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer Aamir Khan Kareena Jeh Bollywood Film industry Movie News actors bebo
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-sushant's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-sushant on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Kundali Bhagya: What! After Natasha, a new girl to make an entry in Karan Luthra’s life?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
#AudienceVerdict: ‘Thenkyou’ and ‘Soory’ are the MOST IRRITATING WORDS spoken by Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Latest Video