Ouch! Disha Patani gets massively trolled for her changed appearance; has the actress undergone surgery?

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is a huge name in the Bollywood industry. The diva isn’t just popular for her acting skills but also for her chic fashion sense and fitness regime. Earlier today, the beauty was spotted donning uber-cool attire at the Mumbai airport flaunting her toned midriff.

While fans appreciated her fit look, there were some who were questioning about her face. They felt she might have done a surgery.

“What happened to her face?’ read a comment. “Face pe surgery,” commented another fan. “Going for gym or airport?’ asked another fan. Many others reacted with heart and fire emojis.

Have a look at some of the reactions below.

On the work front, Disha has her hands full. She will be seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K. Apart from Project K, Disha will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, the shooting of which she completed recently. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the film is a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. That’s not all. Disha will also be seen in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yoddha in the pipeline.

Disha is massively popular on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. The 29-year-old actress often posts her fitness, dance, and workout videos on the photo-sharing site and also gives a glimpse of her personal life on it.

Credits: Bollywood Life