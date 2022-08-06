Ouch! Netizens roast Akshay Kumar for his recent tweet about Samrat Prithviraj

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithiviraj has failed to impress the audience bi time. The makers are getting picked for the factual errors in the film and Akshay Kumar is getting badly roasted for being paired opposite a 26-year-old heroine.

And now the Bollywood star is being massively trolled for his informative tweet about his latest release Samrat Prithviraj which reads, "18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!" This tweet of the actor didn't go down well with the netizen and they are brutally trolling the actor sharing the goofs ups from the film.

Have a look.

So the research started when Manushi Chillar was 6 yrs old, who would have thought !!! https://t.co/4dTvT3hVw2 — (@_NairFYI) June 3, 2022

So when you started doing research for this film, your heroine was 7 years old… https://t.co/B5C6cfh48F — NRK (@PWNeha) June 3, 2022

Also read Must Read! Ananya Panday opens up about her experience commencing her acting career after passing out of school

Many are taking a dig at Manushi's age and saying thats he must 6 or 7 when the makers started the research.

Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. It s the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. In the film, Akshay is seen playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi is seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film was declared tax-free in a few states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Also read https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/surprising-bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-denies-receiving-threat-calls-the-police

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life