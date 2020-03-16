Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"

MUMBAI: Ever since R Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his fans and science buffs have been eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. However, the actor is now being brutally trolled for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission. Madhavan has been promoting his space film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect across the country. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on former scientist Nambi Narayan, who was falsely accused of espionage. The actor's statement about ISRO using Panchang for Mars Orbiter Mission and his comments have been met with a lot of flak on Twitter.

He took the podium to give a speech and during the same, Madhavan claimed that it was Panchang that helped ISRO launch a rocket into space and reach Mars' Orbit. The video of Madhavan's speech is going viral. It is being shared online.

Madhavan plays a scientist in the movie, and his statement has been received with loads of backlash. Netizens have been sharing memes and calling the actor out for making such a statement in public. Netizens trolled him because he plays a scientist in the movie. They are disappointed and have commented saying that Madhavan also learned about it from WhatsApp University.

Have a look.

Recently, reports surfaced about Shah Rukh Khan doing a cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He plays a journalist in the movie, as per reports. Madhavan had met SRK at a party wherein the Jawan and Pathaan star had expressed his desire to be a part of the film. Madhavan believed him to being kind. However, King Khan surprised him by asking for dates. Shah Rukh Khan hasn't charged a single penny for his stint.

The biographical drama film also stars Simran, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, and Gulshan Grover. Described as an "arrogant genius," the movie traces Nambi Narayanan's scandalous and true story. He was responsible for leading the Indian space agency's cryogenic rocket engine project and obtaining the technology from Russia.

