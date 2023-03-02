Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal needs no introduction. He has been a part of over 200 films in his career span and won millions of fans for it. The actor has been part of some of the most successful Bollywood films like Hera Pheri, OMG: Oh My God, Welcome and many more. The actor is now in the news for something controversial.

The Sanju actor and BJP leader passed some Anti-Bengali comments in December and now the Calcutta High Court has granted him protection from cohesive action, which includes arrest by the Kolkata police. A case was filed by CPI(M) politburo member and party's state secretary in West Bengal Md Salim at Tiljala Police Station in Kolkata due to the comments made by the actor which could provoke riots and destroy the peace between Bengalis and other communities across the country.

While campaigning in Gujarat for the BJP, Rawal had said, “Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”

Paresh later apologized on twitter writing, “Of course, fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But, to be clear, I meant illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. However, if I have offended your thoughts and views, I sincerely apologize.”

