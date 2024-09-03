Parineeti Chopra is NOT Pregnant with her first child; Details inside!

MUMBAI : Recently, actress Parineeti Chopra sparked speculations about her pregnancy among her admirers by showing up at the airport wearing baggy clothing. There is no substance to these rumors, according to a person close to the actor.

According to a source who spoke with the popular news portal, Chopra is currently concentrating on her career and traveling between cities for both work and personal obligations. The source went on to say that her wardrobe decisions shouldn't be the subject of rumors or violate her right to privacy.

“There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” said the source.

The insider added that Chopra prefers to keep her personal life private, but her actions also speak volumes. The source also said that she hasn't delayed any work commitments or shoots, and everything is proceeding as planned.

To maintain her work-life balance, Chopra regularly travels between Delhi and Mumbai, according to a second person close to the couple. According to the source, if Chopra had been pregnant, she would have told both families, but that hasn't happened.

The insider continued, "At the moment, the couple is just enjoying their married life, cherishing time with family, and focusing on their respective careers." For those who don't know, Chopra and Chadha dated for a while before getting married in Udaipur in September.

Parineeti is presently anticipating the premiere of her upcoming movie, which stars Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosnajh Amar Singh Chamkila. Netflix will start streaming the biographical drama on April 12.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama




















