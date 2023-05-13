Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Wow! Priyanka Chopra teases fans with her outfit?

Priyanka has now given a glimpse of what we assume that she will be wearing to cousin Parineeti's engagement.
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI:   Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple will be getting engaged today and friends and family are sure to be there. Pari’s cousin Priyanka has arrived in Delhi too for the engagement.

Priyanka has now given a glimpse of what we assume that she will be wearing to cousin Parineeti’s engagement. Take a look at her story;

What do you think of the outfit?

Tell us in the comments below.

The engagement ceremony will be held at 5pm at Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. Some of the guests expected to be there include Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Also part of the guest list will be Pari’s best friend former tennis player Sania Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with designer Manish Malhotra. 

Pari and Raghav reportedly met when they were studying together at London School of Economics. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar. Priyanka is currently seen in the OTT series Citadel. She will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

