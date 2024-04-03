Parineeti Chopra sparks pregnancy speculations as she is spotted in an oversized dress at Mumbai airport

Now, a video of the Mission Raniganj actress has been going viral and raising a lot of questions about her pregnancy. She is seen at the Mumbai airport in a loose fitting navy blue dress.
Parineeti

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. She got engaged to Raghav Chadha on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

Now, a video of the Mission Raniganj actress has been going viral and raising a lot of questions about her pregnancy. She is seen at the Mumbai airport in a loose fitting navy blue dress. Check it out;

Sometime back, Pari and Raghav shared some sweet moments from the wedding that left fans mesmerised.

Parineeti and Raghav got married at Udaipur. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-FreePressJOurnal 

 

 

 

