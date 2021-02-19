Parvin Dabas, Yatin Karekar and Pavitra Lokesh to come together for a film titled Abhinav; deets inside 

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another update from the world of entertainment. Each day our diligent scribes fish out the latest and crispiest stories for our avid readers.

Now, according to our sources, a Hindi Feature Film with a noble message is soon going to make your way.

The buzz has it that terrific actors Parvin Dabas, Yatin Karekar and Pavitra Lokesh have been roped in for a very special film.

The movie is titled as 'Abhinav' and touches a noble topic of the struggles of a special child.

Abhinav is directed by veteran director Vijay Shinde who has several acclaimed films to his name like, Shiva, Dostigiri, Veebha-Ek Sangharsh.

Parvin Dabas will be essaying one of the main characters in the movie.

The actor was last seen in Hosages 2. Dabas made his film debut in the 1999 film Dillagi and played a key role in the Malayalam film Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu along with Antara Mali the following year. His first major movie as actor was Monsoon Wedding directed by Mira Nair and he has since appeared in several Bollywood films. He has also starred in films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Khosla Ka Ghosla for which he won acclaim.

Veteran actor Yatin Karekar has established his name in the entertainment industry with some of the most terrific work in one of the long running television serial Shanti. He appeared in the role of Aurangzeb in popular Marathi serial Raja Shivchhatrapati.

Well, every detail about the film makes it something to look forward to!

