Pathaan director Siddharth Anand all set to announce Dhoom 4? Here’s the truth

MUMBAI :Recently Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand seemed to have made an announcement on Twitter of his upcoming movie Dhoom 4 after his superhit film Pathaan. Social media went into a frenzy after hearing the news. However, here's the reality. The account does not belong to the War director as he is not on Twitter and has not made any official announcement of the same.

Also Read- Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?

It is a fake account and has the blue tick as the Twitter Blue subscription is now available. Fans however are eager to know when the next installment of the action film Dhoom will be out. The first Dhoom film starrer Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Uday Chopra, the second installment had Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Uday while the third installment had Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Uday and Abhishek.

Siddharth’s latest directorial Pathaan, starring SRK and Deepika Padukone has been one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film has made Rs. 1039 cr globally.

Also Read- Siddharth Anand: Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even greater now

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-latestly