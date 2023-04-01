Pathaan trailer release date puts all the speculations to rest about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

MUMBAI : Pathaan has been making it to the headlines for the past few days due to a few wrong reasons. The teaser of the film had grabbed everyone’s attention, but the songs have been facing a lot of negative comments.

The first song of the film, Besharam Rang, got embroiled in controversies for multiple reasons. People were not happy with Deepika Padukone wearing a bikini and swimsuits in it, and then of course, many felt that it is disrespectful to wear an orange bikini in the movie. The second track, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, also received a mixed response as people felt that at the age of 57, Shah Rukh Khan should not do such dance numbers.

Amid all these controversies, there were reports that Pathaan might get postponed and won’t release on 25th January 2023. It was also speculated that maybe the makers will decide to change the title of the film.

However, today, it has been revealed that the trailer of Pathaan will be out on 10th January 2023. So, of course all the speculations have been put to rest. The movie’s title is still Pathaan and as it is not getting postponed, the trailer will be out on 10th Jan.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the lead roles. It will mark SRK’s comeback on the big screen as a lead after a gap of four years. The superstar’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie.

