Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha screening. The Bollywood beauty made head turns in green co-ords set, while the netizens found her hairstyle extremely funny and mocked her for the same. They got nasty with their comments and even questioned if she forgot to comb her hair.

Also Read:

Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

One user commented, “What's that hairstyle on Deepika's head??”. Another user said, “Ye Deepika ka hair style kaisa hai. Deepika comb krna bhul gai aaj kya murgi lag rhi, said one more user.

She was even trolled for being jealous of their mother-in-law. One user said, Why did she ask his mother to change the side while he came to stand next to his mother?'' Another user commented, Deepika is jealous or what! why she did that to Ranveer's mother.

Also Read:

Much Awaited! Deepika Padukone to collaborate with superstar Kamal Haasan in THIS upcoming project

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and would share the screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. While Ranveer Singh has recently wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Credit: BollywoodLife/Viral Bollywood