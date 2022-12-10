Pearl V Puri is all set to make his Bollywood Debut with Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2!

MUMBAI : With theatres finally opening up, much-awaited Bollywood films are on a parade with their releases. The official announcement of Yaariyan 2 is storming the internet. The most exciting part of the announcement was the most loved actor, Pearl V Puri is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

With the official announcement, Pearl V Puri adds to the list of actors who enters the massive Bollywood league with no Godfather’s in the industry.

Pearl has always been at the top of most desirable man and his much-awaited Bollywood debut brings hope for budding actors who have real talent and deserves to be there who’ve been working day and out to make it big on silver screen.

Yaariyan 2, has been adapted from the very famous Blockbuster Malayalam film, “Bangalore Days”. The film had some of the finest actors with Nivin Pauly, Nazriya and Dulquer Salman , playing vital roles in the film. Apart from the other characters, it is also said that Pearl V Puri , Divya Khosla Kumar and Meezan Jafri will be seen playing the protagonist in the film.

The announcement of the film is already out and we definitely can't wait to watch Pearl who is known for his brilliant acting skills, to create his magic on the silver screen.