Phir Dhan Te Nan from Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey fails to impress the netizens; they say, “Thank you for ruining another classic song”

MUMBAI : Recreated songs are nothing new in Bollywood. Mostly every film has a song that is a recreated version of a chartbuster song that was released earlier. While some get a great response, some get trolled as netizens feel that a classic song has been ruined.



We all loved the song Dhan Te Nan from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey, and now, the song has been recreated in the upcoming movie Kuttey. Kaminey was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and Kuttey is helmed by his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead roles.

The recreated version has been titled Phir Dhan Te Nan, and the team that had composed and sung the original song, have teamed up for the recreated version as well. However, netizens are not very happy with it.

A netizen commented, “Thank you for ruining another classic song.” One more netizen commented, “Nya ganna likhne mei maut arhw hai kya.” Check out the comments below…

Did you like Phir Dhan Te Nan? Let us know in the comments below…

Kuttey marks Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut. The movie’s trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and with such a talented star cast, everyone has high expectations from it.

In 2022, Tabu was the most successful star of the year as both her releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, became super hits at the box office. It will be interesting to see if the actress will start 2023 with a bang with Kuttey or not.

