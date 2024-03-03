Pooja Bhatt: From teenage stardom to directorial success, a journey of reinvention

Pooja Bhatt reflects on her journey from teenage stardom to quitting acting at 25, venturing into directing, and her recent comeback to acting.
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt's career in the film industry has been a tale of reinvention and resilience. Making her acting debut at the tender age of 17 in 1989 with 'Daddy', directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, she quickly rose to fame. Her biggest solo hit and Bollywood debut came with the romantic comedy 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' (1991) opposite Aamir Khan, solidifying her position as a leading actress.

However, the industry's fickleness became evident as Pooja faced a downturn in her career at just 24. She recalled, "After Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, and Sadak were super hits, at the age of 19, I was a superstar and at the age of 24, the industry said 'it's over' so, I said 'Yeh hai Duniya'." Undeterred, she transitioned into directing at the age of 25, starting her own production house and creating films like 'Tamanna', 'Dushman', and 'Zakhm'.

Also Read: Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic'

Pooja remained behind the camera for 21 years, focusing on producing and directing films. She embraced this new phase in her life, acknowledging that her era of stardom had ended. Her return to acting in 2021 with Netflix's 'Bombay Begums' marked a significant comeback. She said, "I thought it was over for me, and then Alankrita Srivastava and Bornila (Chatterjee) sent me the script of Bombay Begums. When I read it, I thought it was amazing. I have to play this role."

Her resurgence continued with the 2022 film 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' and a stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in 2023, where she finished as the 4th runner-up. Pooja's journey is a testament to her resilience and passion for storytelling, showcasing her ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Also Read: Shocking! Pooja Bhatt Reveals Getting criticized at the age of 24; Says ‘they have already brought me down to the pits saying finished’

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

