Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra, Ex-boyfriend of Tara Sutaria spotted in the same car; Fuelling dating rumors!

Pooja appeared in the video wearing black boots, grey pants, and a white shirt. In contrast, Rohan was dressed in black pants and a t-shirt. The actress was spotted blushing while walking around with her alleged boyfriend Rohan.
MUMBAI: Recently, Pooja Hegde was seen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was spotted in Mumbai driving in the same car as Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra, drawing attention.

(Also read: Shocking! Pooja Hegde gets DEATH threats after an intense altercation in the Dubai Club; Here’s the Truth! )

Actress Tara Sutaria and Rohan were rumored to have been dating, but they ended their relationship.

Regarding his career, Rohan debuted in Bollywood in 2018's Bazaar, which co-starred Saif Ali Khan with Radhika Apte and Chitrangadha Singh. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, which starred Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, he served as an assistant director.

Pooja was previously said to be dating a cricket player from Mumbai and would shortly get married to him. The actress from Mohenjo Daro has not yet made a formal statement or responded to the news claims, but a close friend of hers told the popular news portal secretly that she will not be getting married very soon. "Not true. This is random news," the source stated.

(Also read: Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here to slay our hearts with her new Shiny and shimmery look, check it out)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 10:09

