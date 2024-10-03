Prabhas' movie Darling was initially offered to Rana Daggubati; Details inside!

Did you know that the producers first approached Rana Daggubati about casting Prabhas in the main role? According to reports, Daggubati was originally supposed to play the lead role in the movie, but Prabhas was chosen instead because of unforeseen circumstances.
MUMBAI: Actor Prabhas is making news again as he works on his next movie, Kalki 2898 AD. His romantic film Darling from 2010 has begun to attract attention.

2010's highest-grossing Telugu movie was Darling. A Karunakaran, the film's director, also starred Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal in important parts.

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly scheduled to make a special cameo appearance in the film as well. There are rumors that Nani will play Kripacharya in the climax scenes, and Junior NTR could play Parashuram.

Additionally, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Spirit, Ravanam, Kannappa, The Raja Saab, an untitled project starring Srikanth Odela, and a movie starring Sree Leela. We saw him last in Salaar.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi Dasari, is being billed as a horror-comedy. It is anticipated that Prabhas will play a novel and distinct role. The film TG Vishwa Prasad produced under the People Media Factory label, stars Malavika Mohanan in the major role. Karthik Palani is in charge of the film's cinematography, while Thaman is responsible for the music.

However, Rana Daggubati's most well-known roles are in the movies Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Leader, and Baby. The actor is scheduled to appear in several movies, including Rakshasa Raja, Kalki 2898 AD, Vishwambara, and Vettaiiyan.

