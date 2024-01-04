Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot

MUMBAI: Preity Zinta ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se and with just a supporting role impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. The track Jiya Jale featuring the actress is still remembered by everyone. Zinta later featured in many successful films and also left a strong mark as an actress. She is known for her movies like Soldier, Sangharsh, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and others.

Preity has a huge fan following on social media and the actress who is the mother of twins Jai and Gia, keeps sharing little glimpses of her kids and her life. She has recently shared a stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a green printed dress giving us retro looks. Chec captioned it, “Strike a pose #ting.”

Check it out here;

One fan commented, “Always Beautiful’, another wrote, “Your posing skrike is amazing, it captivates all hearts.”

Preity was last seen in the Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit.

Fans are awaiting her return to the big screens.

Well, Preity is surely the lost star we need back in Bollywood. Are you also missing the actress on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

