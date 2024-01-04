Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot

Preity has a huge fan following on social media and the actress who is the mother of twins Jai and Gia, keeps sharing little glimpses of her kids and her life. She has recently shared a stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a green printed dress giving us retro looks.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Preity

MUMBAI: Preity Zinta ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se and with just a supporting role impressed one and all with her performance in the movie. The track Jiya Jale featuring the actress is still remembered by everyone. Zinta later featured in many successful films and also left a strong mark as an actress. She is known for her movies like Soldier, Sangharsh, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and others.

Also Read: Preity Zinta left 'Soldier' climax shoot midway to take her Psychology exams

Preity has a huge fan following on social media and the actress who is the mother of twins Jai and Gia, keeps sharing little glimpses of her kids and her life. She has recently shared a stunning photoshoot where she is seen in a green printed dress giving us retro looks. Chec captioned it, “Strike a pose #ting.”

Check it out here;

One fan commented, “Always Beautiful’, another wrote, “Your posing skrike is amazing, it captivates all hearts.”

Preity was last seen in the Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit.

Fans are awaiting her return to the big screens.

Well, Preity is surely the lost star we need back in Bollywood. Are you also missing the actress on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Shocking! Check out some lesser known facts about actress Preity Zinta

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Prokerala 

Preity Zinta Soldier Sangharsh Chori Chori Chupke Chupke Dil Chahta Hai The Hero: Love Story of a Spy Koi Mil Gaya Kal Ho Naa Ho Veer Zaara Salaam Namaste Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/01/2024 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adaa Khan: Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together during Ramadan
MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan says that every Ramadan is special to her as she makes sure to do all the rituals with her...
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
MUMBAI : Anushka Sharma is already married, however, Ranbir Kapoor previously said that he would love to wed her and...
Sajid Ali on his film Woh Bhi Din The, ‘OTT has offered a second life to people like us’
MUMBAI: Sajid Ali is one of the most recent filmmakers who is raring to make his presence felt. While the film Laila...
Aditya Deshmukh: All actors should watch plays, even if they are not part of theatre
MUMBAI : Actor Aditya Deshmukh says that World Theatre Day is a day that must hold a lot of significance for all actors...
Preity Zinta oozes retro vibe in her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: Preity Zinta ruled the silver screens in the late 90s and early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se...
Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia, the host of No Filter Neha, wants to highlight celebrities' real and vulnerable sides with her...
Recent Stories
Movie News-15
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Movie News-15
When Anushka Sharma left cringing as Ranbir Kapoor said he would like to kiss her more!
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with criticism and social media hate; Know more!
Tulsi Kumar
Tulsi Kumar emerges as India's wealthiest female singer; Surpassing Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, and many other
Akshay Oberoi
Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi opens up on working with idol Hrithik Roshan; Believes there's something beyond
Anil Kapoor
Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision
Boney Kapoor
Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision