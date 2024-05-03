Prem Ki Shaadi: Shahid Kapoor replaces Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial; script to be changed?

Earlier there were rumours that the duo would work again soon in Barjatya’s upcoming film Prem Ki Shaadi. But now, it looks like the duo have parted ways if reports are to be believed.
Shahid

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Sooraj Bharjatya have given the Indian cinema some of its biggest blockbusters of all time like Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. They have even worked again in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which weren’t as big but did decent business. Earlier there were rumours that the duo would work again soon in Barjatya’s upcoming film Prem Ki Shaadi. But now, it looks like the duo have parted ways if reports are to be believed.

While earlier there were reports that Sooraj Barjatya has shelved Prem Ki Shaadi, now there are reports that the director will be casting a younger actor and has zeroed in on Shahid Kapoor as the lead. Looks like the director has tweaked the script a bit to accommodate a younger actor. 

The source said, When Salman left the movie, he immediately approached Shahid, who also played the role of ‘Prem’ in his 2006 romantic drama, Vivah. Both have met multiple times, and their conversations thus far point to the possibility of their reunion after 18 years.”

While Shahid has shown interest in the film, he is reportedly yet to give his nod. If all goes well the film shoot will begin this year itself. Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 

