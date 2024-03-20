Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, the actress who is currently making it big in western movies has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans in India and till today when we see the movies of the actress we love to see it all over again, indeed she has been attracting the eyeballs and grabbing the attention whenever she comes to India and as we know right now the actress is in India and we can her few spotting videos.

The actress was seen seeking blessing at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir along with her Husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, these pictures are grabbing the attention all over the internet and the fans are showering all the love for this beautiful family, indeed our actress Priyanka Chopra is looking beautiful as she was seen. Indeed these pictures are the best thing you will see on the internet today as these pictures are giving few major goals.

On the work front the last Hindi movie of Priyanka Chopra was The Sky Is Pink and she was last seen in the movie Love Again along with Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion.

