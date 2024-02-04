Priyanka Chopra posts an adorable video of Nick Jonas performing daddy duties with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the most elegant couple in Bollywood, were in India with their daughter Malti Marie. They enjoyed special Holi celebrations and family gatherings during their visit.
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the most elegant couple in Bollywood, were in India with their daughter Malti Marie. They enjoyed special Holi celebrations and family gatherings during their visit. After their trip, they flew back to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. Recently, Priyanka shared a glimpse of their sweet family time on social media, showing Nick taking a stroll with their daughter.

On Monday, April 1, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared a super cutesy video from a delightful outing. The small video clip gives a peek into their adorable family time as doting father Nick Jonas fulfills his daddy duties as he is seen strolling daughter Malti Marie on the streets of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the doting mother didn’t miss the chance to record the precious moment.

In the small video clip, Nick is seen sporting a white sweatshirt with stylish eyewear while Malti is sitting in the stroller. Adding a touch of love, the actress also added Cavendish Music’s Love Letter in the background.

A while back, the actress, upon reaching Los Angeles, was welcomed by rain. Sharing a glimpse of the same, the desi girl encapsulated the ethereal beauty of nature, featuring the chirping of birds and the patter of rain that added to the charm of Mother Nature in the video. While sharing the video, PeeCee expressed her emotions by writing, "One of my favorite sounds" with multiple emojis. The breathtaking view of the lush green mountain in the background of the cloudy sky was unmissable.

During her recent visit to India, Priyanka Chopra stirred the internet with every public appearance. Starting off with her dazzling appearance at Isha Ambani's Roman Holi bash, she was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple sought divine blessings as they made a holy visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this, the couple also celebrated Holi in full fervor and united with family at the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra’s birthday in Mumbai.

