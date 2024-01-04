Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted when Shah Rukh Khan suggested Deepika Padukone for Don 3

MUMBAI : Bollywood and its rivalries have always been a hidden truth. Conveniently slipped under the cover. One such rivalry was at full display once upon a time when Priyanka Chopra was rumored to have been replaced in Don 3 by Deepika Padukone.

Don 3 has been in the making for a decade, we feel. It so happened that in 2017, Farhan Akhtar started working on the film at an accelerated speed. Shah Rukh Khan, then, was still the Don, and he suggested a major casting makeover!

According to a report by Filmfare, SRK believed that his pairing with Deepika Padukone came more naturally, and hence, DP should lead Don 3. Reports suggested that this suggestion might have miffed Priyanka Chopra to the core since her displeasure was met by the public eye.

During the same time, PeeCee attended an award event where she crossed paths with Farhan Akhtar, but both the stars reportedly snubbed each other! A report by Bollywood Life quoted a source, “Where Deepika and Farhan were bonding off stage, Priyanka and Farhan kept a safe distance from each other. They shared the stage together for the press conference and were cordial. Apart from that, they behaved as if they were strangers, and that was quite surprising.”

During the same event, Priyanka Chopra was asked by the media if she knew about Deepika Padukone’s entry, and the actress replied, “The film is not being made now, according to what I know.”

Well, definitely, PeeCee knew it better than anyone else, and the film never rolled. Now, Don 3 is being made, and Ranveer Singh has officially replaced Shah Rukh Khan as Don while Kiara Advani plays the female lead.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, even she was rumored to have some bad blood with the Bajirao Mastani actress, and they reportedly denied performing together at the same event.

However, all seems to have been sorted since PeeCee is busy with her Hollywood projects, and DP is busy with her maternity period along with juggling her schedules for Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting a baby in September, after which Ranveer will start shooting for Don 3.

