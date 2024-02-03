Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition

Mannara is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss. Now in a recent interview she revealed what she received post the shoe stealing tradition.
Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

In a recent interview, she mentioned what she had received from Nick Jonas during the shoe stealing tradition.

The actress said " We all cousins got a ring from the stealing Nick Jijju's shoes and it was really fun as if anyone give me any cash I always give it to my mother"

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara Chopra has given her best in the reality show and she aced all the stunts in the show and today she is the second runner up of the show.

Post the show the actress has quite a few projects in her kitty and she is taking her own sweet time to decide on what she needs to sign on for.

