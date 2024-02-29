Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra has won over the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewing audience with the way she played her game. She emerged as the second runner up of the show.
Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game. She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her. The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.
The actress recently shared a picture of her injuries from a particular task in Bigg Boss 17. The task was related to red chilli powder. She shared pictures of the injuries and she took to social media to say that the marks will make everything heal with time and requested everyone to keep her in their prayers.
Netizens have been trending her on social media platform X as ‘Brave Soul Mannara’
Take a look:
Fans show support for Mannara
I'll be there for you Manna!— Sumaiya(@DurrrRahoo) February 28,2024
BRAVE SOUL MANNARA
Some fans call her the real winner of Bigg Boss 17
She is the real winner!!— dreamer (@hasanameera21) February 28, 2024
BRAVE SOUL MANNARA
Netizens shower love on Mannara
This clip realy makes me emotional, full love from mannarians always...— 69VpmBoy (@69VpmBoys) February 28, 2024
BRAVE SOUL MANNARA
Social media users show concern for her
we shared our concern she shared for us.. saying "it's getting better" but duniya is obsessed with her & her fans as always ☆— Priya(@Priya_isBack) February 28, 2024
BRAVE SOUL MANNARA
Some say how they used to cry watching Mannara cry in Bigg Boss 17
Jab episodes mein woh roti thi ,toh usko dekhkar baahar main bhi roti thi— Tanika(@nikkiholic1) February 28, 2024
BRAVE SOUL MANNARA
