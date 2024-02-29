Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra has won over the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewing audience with the way she played her game. She emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game. She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her. The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it.

(Also Read:Dance Deewane: Check out Sunil Shetty's shocking reaction as Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar team up with Madhuri Dixit for a dance

The actress recently shared a picture of her injuries from a particular task in Bigg Boss 17. The task was related to red chilli powder. She shared pictures of the injuries and she took to social media to say that the marks will make everything heal with time and requested everyone to keep her in their prayers.

Netizens have been trending her on social media platform X as ‘Brave Soul Mannara’

Take a look:

Fans show support for Mannara

I'll be there for you Manna!



BRAVE SOUL MANNARA — Sumaiya(@DurrrRahoo) February 28,2024

Some fans call her the real winner of Bigg Boss 17

She is the real winner!!



BRAVE SOUL MANNARA — dreamer (@hasanameera21) February 28, 2024

Netizens shower love on Mannara

This clip realy makes me emotional, full love from mannarians always...



BRAVE SOUL MANNARA — 69VpmBoy (@69VpmBoys) February 28, 2024

Social media users show concern for her

we shared our concern she shared for us.. saying "it's getting better" but duniya is obsessed with her & her fans as always ☆



BRAVE SOUL MANNARA — Priya(@Priya_isBack) February 28, 2024

Some say how they used to cry watching Mannara cry in Bigg Boss 17

Jab episodes mein woh roti thi ,toh usko dekhkar baahar main bhi roti thi



BRAVE SOUL MANNARA — Tanika(@nikkiholic1) February 28, 2024

Show your love for Mannara in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra meets THIS adorable former contestant of the show; WATCH VIDEO

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and OTT projects.