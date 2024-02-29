Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!

The actress recently shared a picture of her injuries from a particular task in Bigg Boss 17. The task was related to red chilli powder. She shared pictures of the injuries and she took to social media to say that the marks will make everything heal with time.
Mannara

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra has won over the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewing audience with the way she played her game. She emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game. She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her. The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans and well – wishers about it. 

Netizens have been trending her on social media platform X as ‘Brave Soul Mannara’

Take a look:

Fans show support for Mannara

Some fans call her the real winner of Bigg Boss 17

Netizens shower love on Mannara

Social media users show concern for her

Some say how they used to cry watching Mannara cry in Bigg Boss 17

