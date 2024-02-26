Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra meets THIS adorable former contestant of the show; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra has gained immense popularity for her Hindi and South films. Her popularity soared even further after she emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans. Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts. Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

Mannara has a huge fan following and she never fails to entertain them with her pictures, and videos. Recently the actress was in Sharjah and she met another adorable former Bigg Boss 16 contestant. We are talking about none other than Abdu Rozik.

While in one video Mannara is posing with singer-actor Navraj Hans and Abdu, while in another she and Abdu are making a hand heart gesture and looking super cute together.

Check out their videos and pictures here;

There is no doubt that Mannara’s popularity has skyrocketed after Bigg Boss 17 and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.

She has been part of a Hindi film titled Zid and in several South Indian movies.

Abdu was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a guest and also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 17’s finale.

