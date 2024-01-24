Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI : Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films.

She has also won many awards down south and has been a successful actress there.

These days she is grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17.

Since day one she has been playing the game and she is the favorite of Bigg Boss and the audiences at times. She is the favorite of Salman Khan as he does take her side.

The one person she doesn’t get along with is Ankita Lokhande and they keep having fights in the house.

Her friendship with Munawar made headlines outside the house and the fans love to see them together but their friendship is on and off.

We have often seen them fighting and the arguments are really bad, though at times Munawar is clueless as to what the matter is.

In the recent episode we did see how Mannara broke down as when the media entered the house they only targeted her and questioned her and somewhere blamed her for the misunderstanding between Vicky and Ankita.

But then finally the actress has reached the finale of the show and she is among the top five finalists and the audience did love her game and she was the talk of the show inside and outside of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit Shetty will be entering the house where he will make the contestants do some task and whoever would win he would choose as the contestant of the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Mannara would have a request from Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty that she wouldn’t want to participate in the show but she would like to co – host the show along with Rohit Shetty.

Just the way her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra had done as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3 though she wasn’t co – hosting the show with anyone but was solo she handled the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty say on Mannara's request.

Do you think Mannara can win the show and she deserves to be in the finale?

Let us know in the comments below?

