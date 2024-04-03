Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu REACTS on actress' absence from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MUMBAI: The pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently the talk of the town. There are many Bollywood superstars there, including Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list)

However, during Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat, Priyanka Chopra chose not to partake. When questioned recently about the reason for her absence, the actress's mother Madhu Chopra, who was spotted at the Jamnagar airport, updated the popular news portal, “She will make up for it, don’t worry.”

Further, Madhu said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar, in fact, I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).”

Priyanka has frequently participated in the Ambani family's festivities. The actress from Bajirao Mastani and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, actually traveled from Los Angeles, California for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening in Mumbai in April 2023.

Isha Ambani and Priyanka have been close friends for a long time. They reciprocated by becoming each other's bridesmaids. Regarding her career, Priyanka will co-star in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also getting ready for her upcoming Farhan Akhtar-directed Bollywood film Jee Le Zara, in which she stars with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Credit- Free Press Journal