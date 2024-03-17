Priyanka Chopra received the 'MISS WORLD' title despite giving a factually incorrect answer in 2000

MUMBAI: In 2000, in London, Priyanka Chopra emerged victorious as the new Miss World. The stunning Bollywood actress who became a Hollywood diva hasn't looked back since. Priyanka was certain that she would do far more than "just being the heroine who has to dance and cry" in Hindi films, and she had her own set of norms from the start.

Among her most notable roles are those in Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Don, Fashion, and Mary Kom. On March 10, 2024, India played host to the second Miss World pageant. In the middle of it, we came across vintage footage of Priyanka Chopra winning the Miss World Competition despite giving a factually incorrect response in the Q&A segment.

We recently came into an old video featuring Priyanka Chopra's winning response from the 2000 Miss World contest. "Who do you think is the most successful woman alive today and why?" was the question posed to Priyanka in the most recent round. Priyanka gave a heartfelt response, but it was incorrect.

The actress said, "There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind. She has achieved a lot for herself and for other countries. She gave up everything she ever had to make others life beautiful.”

While Priyanka's answer received a lot of applause from the audience, it was incorrect as Mother Teressa wasn't alive in 2000. Yes, Priyanka's answer was factually incorrect, as Mother Teresa had passed away in 1997.

In 2022, Priyanka Chopra's co-competitor, Leilani McConney claimed that her win was rigged. For the unversed, Miss Barbados 2000 and now YouTuber, Leilani McConney hurled some severe allegations for Priyanka Chopra and then-Indian sponsor, Zee TV of favouritism and the winner being already decided. She had posted her views in a podcast video on her YouTube channel.

The video starts with Leilani discussing the then-latest controversy around Miss USA 2022 and people claiming it to be arranged. She said that this reminded her of her own experience at the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant. She revealed that Miss World 1999 was from India and Miss World 2022 was also from India, and it was all planned as India's Zee TV was one of the sponsors of the show.

She said,"I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. I was Miss Barbados, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year (Yukta Mookhey), the sponsor was also ZeeTV, and Indian cable station. Our sashes had ZeeTV on top and then the names of our countries. This is very familiar to me.”



Additionally, the ex-Miss Barbados charged Priyanka with favoritism. She mentioned that Priyanka had better-made dresses and that her room had delicious food. Leilani also mentioned that, on a beach, the other females gathered close, yet she received larger pictures in the newspaper. Furthermore, she mentioned that Priyanka was the only competitor permitted to wear a sarong throughout the swimsuit competition.

She added, "Apparently she was using some skin tone cream, to even out her skin tone and it was splotchy. I did not say it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin-tone cream. It didn't work, her skin was blotchy so she did not want to remove her sarong. So during the actual judgment, she is actually in a dress."

