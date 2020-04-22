Priyanka Chopra’s special contribution to health workers

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. The Bollywood and Hollywood star is well known for movies like Fashion, Dostana, Krrish, Barfi, and Mary Kom. She has received a lot of love and appreciation for her talented acting.

The actress made her debut with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in Andaaz. From her first movie itself, she made us all believe that she has immense potential. She went on to win hearts not in Bollywood but also Hollywood.

During the present lockdown, many Bollywood celebs are more active on social media. They not only update us on what they are up to but also encourage us to stay safe at home.

Working to help the needy during the escalating coronavirus pandemic, the actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas, has already donated to 15 organizations to help the daily wage workers and has also rewarded four women for their selfless efforts during this dark time. Now, PeeCee provides footwear to 10,000 healthcare workers in India and in Los Angeles. Sharing about it on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote, 'Healthcare professionals around the world are working every day to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic.'

She added, 'While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India.'

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink.

