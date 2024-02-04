Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddarth Chopra gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddarth Chopra who is the brother of actress Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya; here is what the couple has shared
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Brother of the actress Priyanka Chopra, Siddarth Chopra who is also a producer, is now grabbing the attention of the fans. Siddarth Chopra has got engaged to Neelam Upadhayaya. In a heartwarming announcement, Siddharth revealed that he and actress Neelam Upadhyaya have taken a significant step forward in their relationship by sharing pictures of their Roka ceremony.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neelam Upadhyaya (@neelamupadhyaya)

Indeed the couple is looking so beautiful, and they both are complementing each other in these pictures. Definitely they both are defining nothing but love and companionship.

The next we see, Siddharth Chopra dropped few pictures along with his family and these clicks are definitely giving some major family goals.Indeed the couple is looking super adorable as they dropped these clicks and are enjoying the best phase of their life. 

Also read - What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

For the ones who do not know, Neelam Upadhayaya is a south actress, who has been working in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Though her first project got shelved in 2010, Neelam made her official debut two years later with the Telugu film ‘Mr. 7’. The following year, she made a splash in Tamil cinema with ‘Unnodu Oru Naal.’ Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2018 Telugu film ‘Tamasha.’

We wish the couple a lovely journey with lots of blessings!

What are your views on this news and how did you like the couple Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must read! Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals details about her relationship with family, including Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner

Siddharth Chopra Neelam Upadhayaya Priyanka Chopra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/02/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie which is the sequel...
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan strikes stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans over the time with her beautiful...
Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character
MUMBAI: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starred a lot of big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia...
Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan attracted the attention of the fans when the movie was in the making itself. It was the subject...
Netizens react to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose', says, "A dose of pure cinematic brilliance is on the way"!
MUMBAI : The teaser of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 set the perfect tone for the arrival of bold, gripping, and shocking...
JNU: Jahangir National University starring Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan starrer postponed
MUMBAI: Movie JNU: Jahangir National University has been grabbing the attention of the fans since the first poster was...
Recent Stories
Dhamaal
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Dhamaal
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
Anjini
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan strikes stunning pose in this new photoshoot
Brahmastra
Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character
Ajay
Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas
Jahangir
JNU: Jahangir National University starring Urvashi Rautela and Ravi Kishan starrer postponed
Boman Irani
Boman Irani’s screenwriting network ‘Spiral Bound’ reaches four-year milestone