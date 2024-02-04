Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddarth Chopra gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

MUMBAI: Brother of the actress Priyanka Chopra, Siddarth Chopra who is also a producer, is now grabbing the attention of the fans. Siddarth Chopra has got engaged to Neelam Upadhayaya. In a heartwarming announcement, Siddharth revealed that he and actress Neelam Upadhyaya have taken a significant step forward in their relationship by sharing pictures of their Roka ceremony.

Indeed the couple is looking so beautiful, and they both are complementing each other in these pictures. Definitely they both are defining nothing but love and companionship.

The next we see, Siddharth Chopra dropped few pictures along with his family and these clicks are definitely giving some major family goals.Indeed the couple is looking super adorable as they dropped these clicks and are enjoying the best phase of their life.

Also read - What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

For the ones who do not know, Neelam Upadhayaya is a south actress, who has been working in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Though her first project got shelved in 2010, Neelam made her official debut two years later with the Telugu film ‘Mr. 7’. The following year, she made a splash in Tamil cinema with ‘Unnodu Oru Naal.’ Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2018 Telugu film ‘Tamasha.’

We wish the couple a lovely journey with lots of blessings!

What are your views on this news and how did you like the couple Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must read! Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals details about her relationship with family, including Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner