Protective! Neliima Azeem reveals how Shahid and Ishaan's reaction to her unpleasant encounters with men

MUMBAI : Neliima Azeem, a well-known actress and dancer, previously wed seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur. They were also fortunate to have Shahid Kapoor as a son. However, their marriage had ended in separation. Neliima then wed Rajesh Khattar and the two of them welcomed a son, Ishaan Khatter, into their family. However, Neliima's second marriage did not last long, and the two also separated. Since then, Shahid and Ishaan have both entered the acting world and proven themselves, while Neliima has been raising her boys by herself.

Now, Neliima Azeem was questioned openly about her parenting style throughout her sons' single-handed upbringing Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter for the book Raising Stars by Rashmi Uchil. Neliima expressed her pride in her sons for growing up to be confident, responsible people.

Neliima was also heard discussing how Shahid and Ishaan treated her with a lot of protection from an early age. Neliima recalled a day in Shahid's early years when she was performing in Belgium and a French man followed her. And Shahid, who was just six years old at the time, stood up in front of the Frenchman when he learned the whereabouts of the same incident.

Neliima told about Shahid's threat to the guy, stating, "Before you talk to her, you will have to deal with me. That’s my mother". In addition, Neliima revealed that Ishaan, like his bade bhaiya, was equally protective of her. The devoted mother recalled another instance from Ishaan's early years, describing how the 3-and-a-half-year-old kid had responded to one such terrible event that had occurred at that time.

According to Neliima, Ishaan made it apparent to the guy who was acting aggressively toward her, "I am watching you. Should I call the police?" and thus demonstrates his commitment to and protectiveness of her.

During that same open talk, Neliima revealed that she was raising Shahid and Ishaan alone during their childhood and had no choice but to work. She was the only one of the three family members who had work. However, the devoted mother made it obvious by giving examples of her boys how children of single parents grow up to be more responsible, sensitive, and emotionally nurturing. She added that many children also wish to lessen the financial load that their single parent is carrying.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis