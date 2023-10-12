Really! When Neliima Azeem motivated and helped Amrita Rao to slap Shahid Kapoor in their debut film Ishq Vishk

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao made their debut in the teenage drama Ishq Vishk, which resonated among the young and old. The film was a great success and the raw performances, sweet storyline and screenplay won millions of hearts.

There is a scene in the film however where Amrita found it hard to shoot. In one scene Amrita had to slap Shahid, but since she had never slapped anyone, she found the scene challenging. Shahid’s mom Neliima however came to her rescue.

In an interview Amrita said, “This was the first time I was slapping someone for real... Something interesting happened during that, so Shahid's mother, Neelima Azim ji, who is also a wonderful actress would mostly hang out with us during the shoot and since I had no formal training in acting, she used to give a lot of tips. I remember that she was there at the corner of my eye standing and motivating me saying 'Amrita you have to do this, you have to slap him. It was funny and at the same time, very encouraging and finally, I did it and he was so happy with the reaction he got.”

There were rumors that Shahid and Amrita were dating, to which the Kabir Singh actor said, “After me and Kareena broke up, there was a rumour that me and Amrita (Rao) are now suddenly seeing each other. Poor thing, we’ve known each other for four years (at the time) and now, randomly, suddenly we are linked up.”

He added, “Two days later comes the news that me and Amrita have gone to see a film and she’s come to see my family and she’s bonded with my father. I assumed that Amrita was there and was seeing another film. When I spoke to her on the phone the following day, she informed me that she is not even in town. Things like that, when you read stuff like that I (wonder) where do you make this stuff up from?”

