Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any Spy or cop universe films?

In spite of one of the versatile actor Shahid Kapoor is not the part of any cop or spy world movies, what do you think what can be the reason
Shahid

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution the actor has proved his versatility and created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

As we all know Rohit Shetty cop Universe and Yash Raj films Spy universe are the talk of the town, we can see many new names are getting added with these two universe of Indian cinema. Recently we have seen Emraan Hashmi in the new name which has join as the main villain in the spy with the movie Tiger 3, on the other hand we have heard actors like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor getting added with the upcoming cop Universe movie Singam Again directed by Rohit Shetty.

Unfortunately on the other hand we cannot see Actor Shahid Kapoor being the choice for any of these movies. Indeed it will be a treat to watch the actor Shahid Kapoor being a part of such a big branded universe.

Definitely we would love to see the actor as the spy in any of these spy Universe movie also we would love to see him as the fearless cop in any Rohit Shetty cop Universe movies.

What do you think what can be the reason of the actor Shahid Kapoor not being a part of any of these movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

