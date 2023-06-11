Really! When Aishwarya Rai called herself “My Name is Not Khan; I’m Bachchan for all seasons”

She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more. 

Also Read-WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on having Aaradhya with her at the Cannes, “It’s really about just being together”

In a throwback video, where Aishwarya made an appearance on Koffee With Karan, the Dhoom 3 actress gave a witty reply. When host Karan Johar asked her, “If you were pinned down and had to market yourself, what would be your best advertising line?” The Devdas actress replied, “I'm totally worth it.” 

After many other questions, Karan asked her “Shah Rukh, Saif, Aamir, Salman, the Khan of all seasons?” Aishwarya gave a clever reply. She said, “We are Bachchans for all seasons, and my name is not Khan”

Also Read-Must Read! “What is this behavior” netizens trolls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for this behavior

Check out the hilarious reaction of netizens;

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aradhya Shweta Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Guru Umrao Jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer forces Sahiba to sign a divorce paper
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show
MUMBAI : Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are all set to take forward the legacy of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata...
Ooh La La! Pranali Rathod’s SMOKIN’ HOT pictures are sure to leave you ogling at her
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta...
Anupamaa: OMG! A fight between Anupama and Malti Devi over Arti Ki Thali
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
OMG! Sangita Ghosh opens up about returning to work by leaving 25 days daughter at home; Says 'Focusing on my…'
MUMBAI: Sangita Ghosh, a well-known television actress, appeared in several TV serials, such as Kurukshetra, Ajeeb...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Seerat confronts her deeds in front of Angad and Sahiba, Shocked by Seerat’s reality
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Priyamani
Must read! Priyamani talks about ageism in industry, points out how men are not called 'uncle' even after 50
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyamani
Must read! Priyamani talks about ageism in industry, points out how men are not called 'uncle' even after 50
Anant
Whopping! Anant Ambani's Fiancée Radhika styled her salwar suit with Hermes Sandals valued at Rs. 1.88 Lakhs
Sharman
Exclusive! “This father and son duo has a beautiful bond of love and rebel” Sharman Joshi on his movie Sab Moh Maaya Hai
Aishwarya
Whoa! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a Rs 75 lakhs saree for her wedding with Abhishek made with real gold and crystals
Aishwarya
Wow! Meet actress who started her career with two super flops, gave 7 disasters in a row, is now India’s richest actress
Kangana
OMG! Tejas star Kangana Ranaut's net worth will make your jaws drop, check it out