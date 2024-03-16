Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married, here are the first pictures

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has finally tied the knot yesterday on 15th March and now here are the first pictures of the couple post marriage
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:06
movie_image: 
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has been one of the most loved couple in the B Town, over the time we have seen this couple spotted at the different parts of the city attending different events and parties. They have been giving some major couple goals over the time and the fans have been looking forward to the to their marriage.

The marriage planning and the pre wedding festival were talk of the town and we can see pictures and post which were dropped by different handles which were showing the glimpses of different wedding festivals. It was 15th March yesterday the couple got married and we were eagerly looking forward to see the first glimpse and pictures of them as the married couple.

Well for all the fans and audience the wait is finally over the couple has taken to the Instagram handle and dropped their first ever picture from their marriage ceremony which was happened in Gurgaon yesterday.

Also read Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

The couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic)."

No doubt this pictures defines nothing but love and Companionship, indeed these pictures are the best thing we can see on the Instagram today which is spreading love, we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful couple which are given some major couple goals.

Team Tellychakkar wishes the couple a very happy married life.

What are your views on these beautiful wedding pictures of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda and how will you rate this Jodi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Have a look inside Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue at ITC Grand Bharat; Featuring luxury suites and events costing Rs 1.5 Crore

Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat wedding Kriti Kharbanda wedding BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi attempts to suicide, Anirudh hides her death note
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Esha returns home drunk during the Maha Shivratri pooja
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant...
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry,...
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Bapodra loses the election
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alex Garland
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alex Garland
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
Manan Bhardwaj
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
Rockstar DSP
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account revealed; Username includes his and Alia Bhatt's birth dates
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer holds it's grip on 2nd Friday
Madgaon Express
Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express madness to get double! Reportedly, Fukrey's cast might have an interesting cameo in the comedy entertainer