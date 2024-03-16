Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married, here are the first pictures

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has been one of the most loved couple in the B Town, over the time we have seen this couple spotted at the different parts of the city attending different events and parties. They have been giving some major couple goals over the time and the fans have been looking forward to the to their marriage.

The marriage planning and the pre wedding festival were talk of the town and we can see pictures and post which were dropped by different handles which were showing the glimpses of different wedding festivals. It was 15th March yesterday the couple got married and we were eagerly looking forward to see the first glimpse and pictures of them as the married couple.

Well for all the fans and audience the wait is finally over the couple has taken to the Instagram handle and dropped their first ever picture from their marriage ceremony which was happened in Gurgaon yesterday.

The couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic)."

No doubt this pictures defines nothing but love and Companionship, indeed these pictures are the best thing we can see on the Instagram today which is spreading love, we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful couple which are given some major couple goals.

