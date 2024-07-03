Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have been dating each other for several years, and now, according to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in March 2024. 

Also read - Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's adorable wedding invitation steals hearts

With news of their upcoming wedding spreading like wildfire, fans are eagerly awaiting their big day. A new report suggested that their Delhi wedding will be a four-day affair, and the Fukrey cast is expected to attend the grand event.

Bollywood couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are set to tie the knot in Delhi in March. According to News18 Showsha, the couple’s wedding will be a four-day affair. 

A source told the above-mentioned portal, “The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

It has also been disclosed that the couple is not interested in a lavish wedding and only wants an intimate affair with their family and close friends. “Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma, including the other cast members of Fukrey, are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” added the source.

The wedding invite card of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has been doing rounds on social media since yesterday, March 5. The card captures the essence of their upcoming celebration. The couple is seated on a balcony overlooking calm blue waters while Pulkit plays the guitar, and their furry companions enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

The invitation has a heartfelt message: “Can’t wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

The love story between the couple sparked on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the film's promotion, Kriti addressed the dating rumors, stating, "No. They are not rumors."

Also read - Surprising! Pulkit Samrat makes shocking revelations about repeated suspicions of drunk driving by Police, Citing THIS reason

Recently, speculation increased when pictures of their engagement ceremony surfaced online, showing the couple proudly displaying their engagement rings.

Meanwhile, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, Pulkit and Kriti are set to tie the knot on March 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

